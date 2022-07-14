Watch Now
SportsSporting KC

Actions

Russell goal allows Sporting to rally for tie in Minnesota

Peter Vermes
David Zalubowski/AP
Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Peter Vermes
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 23:48:24-04

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Johnny Russell scored in the 63rd minute and Sporting Kansas City overcame an own-goal by goalkeeper John Pulskamp to earn a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Sporting KC (5-11-6) took a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute when Andreu Fontàs’ chip pass to a prone Pulskamp bounced off his backside for a goal.

Kayden Pierre had an assist on Russell’s equalizer.

Sporting KC oushot Minnesota United 12-10 with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Pulskamp notched three saves. Dayne St. Clair had five saves for Minnesota United (8-8-5).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo