Watch Now
SportsSporting KC

Actions

Sallói, Pulskamp lead Sporting KC past Earthquakes 1-0

Dániel Sallói
Danny Karnik/AP
Sporting Kansas City attacker Dániel Sallói (20) during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 3-1. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Dániel Sallói
Posted at 10:46 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 23:46:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dániel Sallói scored 10 minutes into the match and John Pulskamp made it stand up as Sporting Kansas City held off the San Jose Earthquakes for a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Sallói's sixth goal of the season helped Sporting KC (8-15-5) beat San Jose (6-12-9) for the 14th time in 16 home matches.

Pulskamp made four saves to earn a clean sheet for Sporting KC.

JT Marcinkowski saved seven shots for San Jose, which was trying for back-to-back wins for the first time since last September.

Sporting KC is 8-1-4 in its last 13 matches against the Earthquakes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo