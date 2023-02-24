Severe winter weather in Portland forces Sporting KC to move its match to Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow and bitter cold conditions in Portland forced Major League Soccer to move Sporting KC's first match of the 2023 season to Monday, Feb. 27.

The match between Sporting KC and the Portland Timbers will kickoff at 9 p.m. CST and will stream free on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish, according to a news release from the club.

The team's Season Kickoff event will still be held for season ticket members from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chicken N Pickle, 5901 W. 135th St. in Overland Park, according the club's news release.

The event is not open to the public.

The club said fans who reserved a ticket through SeatGeek for the watch party from 8-11:30 p.m. at the Overland Park Chicken N Pickle will receive information about the event from the club.

Sporting was originally set to have its season opener on Saturday, Feb. 25.

