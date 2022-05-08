Sporting holds defending MLS Cup champion to 0-0 draw

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City went into the house of the reigning MLS Cup champion New York City FC and came away with a 0-0 draw.

Kansas City showcased a defensive battle that saw three key saves from goalkeeper Tim Melia. Saturday was Melia's fourth shutout of the year, an impressive feat given New York City FC had 14 goals in the club's past three games.

Sporting had multiple opportunities in the first half by way of Daniel Salloi and Kortne Ford that were just wide of the mark from giving KC the advantage.

Sporting moves to 2-6-3 on the season and will host FC Dallas on Tuesday night for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the round of 32. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park.

The team’s next television broadcast will be Saturday, May 14, on KSHB 41's sister station 38 The Spot. Sporting will face the Portland Timbers on the road at 9 p.m. at Providence Park.

