Sporting Kansas City jerseys to feature Saint Luke’s sleeve patch as part of multi-year partnership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City jerseys will feature a new sleeve patch starting in 2026 as part of a multi-year partnership with Saint Luke's that was announced Friday morning.

Saint Luke’s will serve as the official health care and team care provider of the soccer club.

The front of Sporting Kansas City's training and pregame warm-up kits will also include Saint Luke’s branding.

Jessi Carpenter

“Our two organizations have deep roots in Kansas City, and we are excited to join together to make a difference in local communities across the area through this partnership,” President and CEO of Sporting Kansas City Jake Reid said.

Saint Luke’s is one of Kansas City’s oldest healthcare institutions, with a history dating back to 1882 when the organization was founded to improve hospital care within the city.

Saint Luke’s has since evolved into a comprehensive health care organization with 10 hospitals and campuses, multiple health service organizations, and more than 100 primary and specialty care offices.

The club’s 2026 preseason will begin Jan. 10 when players report for entrance physicals.

Sporting will then travel to Palm Beach, Florida, from Jan. 11-31 for training sessions and scrimmages before concluding preseason in Palm Springs, California, from Feb. 3-14 as part of the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational.

Sporting Kansas City will kick off the 2026 MLS season on Feb. 21. The club will also compete in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2026 after reaching the final in 2024 and previously winning the tournament four times (2004, 2012, 2015, 2017).

