Sporting Kansas City, others remember former player Gadi Kinda

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda has died at the age of 31 following a medical issue.

His passing has weighed heavily on his former teammates, coaches and fans.

Kinda spent four seasons (2020-2023) with Sporting Kansas City.

Interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin spoke to Kinda’s gentle nature and infectious spirit, which carried over onto the field.

“He was quiet, he was humble and, even in training, he was very unassuming,” Zavagnin said Tuesday while addressing members of the media. “But when the lights went on and the game started, he just became a different person. Entertaining, electrifying, creative and was a great injection of spirit combined with humility.”

Zavagnin said everyone knew Kinda, not just his teammates but all staff members — from the cooking crew to the cleaning service.

“A pleasure to be with every day. No matter what the day looked like, he always came in with... an optimistic view,” Zavagnin said.

Charlie Riedel/AP Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda (17) celebrates with fans after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. Kansas City won 3-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

While he said Kinda was a “darn good player,” Zavagnin believed knowing Kinda as a person was a “much better version.”

As the club processes the news, Zavagnin said players are being given their space.

Those who would like to train Tuesday may do so, and those who would like to go home and mourn are able.

“And for the players, on all different levels, that are taking this news, I think the consistent message of, ‘Show up today, and be the best version of who you are,’” Zavagnin said. “And some days like this, that best version is good enough, no matter what it is. So whether it's on the field, off the field, we just have to show up and continue showing up, and it's a difficult day for all of us.”

Sporting KC said the club’s hearts go out to Kinda’s family, friends, teammates and “all who knew him.”

In late December 2023, Kinda joined the Israeli Premier League’s Maccabi Haifa FC.

The club posted a tribute to Kinda, remembering him as their “goat," greatest of all time.

גדי שלנו איננו 💔



מועדון כדורגל מכבי חיפה אבל על מותו של שחקן הקבוצה, גדי רפאל קינדה ז”ל, שהלך לעולמו והוא בן 31. משפחת מכבי חיפה מחבקת את משפחת קינדה ומתפללת שלא תדעו עוד צער.



יהי זכרו ברוך pic.twitter.com/UpO37UvaRA — Maccabi Haifa FC (@mhfootballclub) May 20, 2025

Major League Soccer also made a post for Kinda, describing him as a fan favorite due to his “outstanding play on the field, his passion for the sport, and his spirit of kindness and his generosity to everyone around him.”

Major League Soccer mourns the passing of former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda at the age of 31.



During his four seasons with Kansas City from 2020 - 2023, Gadi was a fan favorite for his outstanding play on the field, his passion for the sport, and his spirit of… pic.twitter.com/dI7oIm6gPC — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 20, 2025

From one GOAT to another, Patrick Mahomes, one of the co-owners of Sporting, posted a message Tuesday morning on social media.

Praying for his family and friends! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/CPnp1dXRnD — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 20, 2025

—