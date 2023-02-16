Sporting Kansas City unveils kit for 2023, 2024 seasons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City has unveiled its new kit, which will be worn in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Honoring the past. A new icon for the future.



Introducing Hoops 4.0: https://t.co/kGeZ89wuLF pic.twitter.com/42r9OUyRBl — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) February 16, 2023

The kit is a modern iteration of the club's 'hoops' kits the team began to wear in 2014.

The club has worn four different ‘hoops' uniforms since winning the MLS Cup in 2013.

The previous kit of the club for the 2021 and 2022 seasons was also a ‘hoop’ kit, with the main difference between this kit and its previous iterations being that the Adidas stripes on the shoulders expand down to the sleeves and the collar is buttoned.

There’s also an Apple TV logo on the right sleeve under the MLS logo to signify the league’s decade-long, $2.5 billion deal to have all MLS games on Apple TV.

Fans can place orders online at SportingStyle.com and MLSstore.com , while SportingStyle will also open a pop-up store at Compass Minerals National Performance Center. The pop-up store will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Sporting KC will begin the 2023 season on the road against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Feb. 25, the earliest regular season match in the club's history.

