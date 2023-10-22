Watch Now
Sporting KC clinches playoff spot after 3-1 victory over Minnesota United

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Rémi Walter, right, celebrates with forward Johnny Russell (7) after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 1:09 AM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 02:09:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Johnny Russell scored two goals, Rémi Walter added another and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 3-1 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff spot.

Kansas City (12-14-8) became the first team in MLS history to reach the playoffs despite collecting fewer than five points from its first 10 games.

Kansas City has won all nine regular-season home matches against Minnesota (10-13-11), the longest active home winning streak by one team against another in MLS.

Russell and Rémi Walter scored three minutes apart in the first half — both assisted by Dániel Sallói — for a 2-0 lead. Russell made it 3-0 in the 78th.

Michael Boxall scored for Minnesota.

