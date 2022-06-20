Watch
SportsSporting KC

Actions

Sporting KC defeats Nashville 2-1 on Zusi's game-winner

Sporting secures first road win of season
Graham Zusi
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi (8) controls a ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Graham Zusi
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-19 21:23:29-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Graham Zusi’s goal led Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 win Sunday over Nashville.

Zusi’s game-winner came in the 51st minute to put Kansas City (4-9-4) ahead 2-0. Remi Walter assisted the goal.

Sporting also got one goal from Felipe Hernandez.

Ake Arnaud Loba scored the lone goal for Nashville (6-5-5).

Sporting KC outshot Nashville 8-5, with three shots on goal to one for Nashville.

Joe Willis saved one of the three shots he faced for Nashville.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Kansas City visiting the Seattle Sounders while Nashville visits D.C. United.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo