Sporting KC forward Johnny Russell scores game-winning goal in front of family

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Johnny Russell's family was in town for Sporting KC's 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

"It's just one of those things," Russell said. "When they're here I always seem to score."

"They" are his parents and siblings who are in the States from his home country, Scotland — and score he did — in the 81st minute at Saturday's game.

"Honestly I don't know. I don't approach the game any different," Russell said about playing in front of his family. "I don't feel any different in the game."

Russell says this is the first time they've been able to see him play in person since 2018.

"If I keep doing it, they may have to bring them over more often," Russell joked.

The good news for Sporting KC fans: his family will be here for three weeks total.

