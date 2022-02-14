Sporting KC matches to air free, live over-the-air all season long on 38 The Spot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting KC fans will have expanded access to league matches in 2022 thanks to a new broadcast partnership with 38 The Spot.

KMCI-TV will serve as Sporting’s exclusive local television broadcast partner with all 26 locally televised matches available free and over-the-air, without the need for a paid subscription.

“We are beyond excited to have Sporting KC back on 38 The Spot,” Kathleen Choal, vice-president and general manager of KSHB and KMCI, said Sunday in an announcement. “It’s no secret Kansas City loves Sporting, and for us to be able to offer their matches on 38 The Spot all season long, that are free and over-the-air, will provide a great opportunity for our audience to capture every amazing moment. In addition, we are thrilled to be able to offer extended and exclusive coverage on KSHB 41 across all platforms. This partnership solidifies our commitment to be the best spot for Sporting.”

The first home matches will take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022 and Saturday, March 26, 2022 on your new spot for Sporting, 38 the Spot.

Sporting KC’s broadcast team will once again feature play-by-play commentator Nate Bukaty and analyst Jacob Peterson in the broadcast booth together for a third straight season with sideline reporter Aly Trost providing insights and interviews from field level.

—