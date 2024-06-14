Sporting KC player on leave following report of gambling violations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez is on administrative leave for possible violations of Major League Soccer’s gambling policies.

The league made the announcement Friday morning, adding the leave was also to review if Hernandez violated the terms of the January 2022 reinstatement.

It’s not the first time Hernandez has violated the league’s gambling policies.

He was suspended in October 2021 following an investigation into his gambling habits, which included betting on MLS matches. Hernandez missed the remainder of the 2021 season.

Hernandez was reinstated to the league in January 2022. The reinstatement was contingent on Hernandez meeting several conditions, including counseling.

In March 2022, Hernandez told reporters he was ‘in recovery’ but was glad to be back on the team.

Hernandez has appeared in seven matches so far this season, earning two starts.

—

