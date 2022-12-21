Sporting KC selects forward Stephen Afrifa in 2023 MLS SuperDraft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 MLS SuperDraft began Wednesday and Sporting KC has made their first selection in the draft, selecting Florida International University forward Stephen Afrifa eighth overall.

Afrifa scored 23 goals in 63 matches for the Panthers, including 10 goals in his senior year. His performance during his senior season earned him honors as American Championship Most Outstanding Offensive Player, earning a place on the All-Tournament team.

The Toronto native is seen as a player who could play in the middle or out wide as a winger.

The selection of Afrifa by Sporting KC was the first of two picks by the club in the SuperDraft. The club also has the 33rd overall pick, which has yet to be announced.

