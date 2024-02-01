Sporting KC signs veteran Memo Rodríguez to solidify its midfield for 2024 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City signed Memo Rodriguez on Thursday to a one-year contract that includes a club option for 2025, giving the club a veteran midfielder after the signings of defender Zorhan Bassong and forward Alenis Vargas.

Rodríguez has 34 goals in 227 appearances over eight seasons spent mostly with the MLS-rival Houston Dynamo, where he came up through their academy system. He spent parts of last season with the Los Angeles Galaxy and Austin.

KC opens its season at Houston on Feb. 24.

In 2018, Rodriguez helped the Dynamo win the U.S. Open Cup for the first time with three goals during the tournament. He had a career-best seven MLS goals the following year while also debuting in the CONCACAF Champions League, and he appeared in 82 of 91 games for the Dynamo over the next three years.

