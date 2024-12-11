Sporting KC to host Lionel Messi, Inter Miami FC in Concacaf Champions Cup in February 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City soccer fans are set for a possible early treat in 2025.

Concacaf Champions Cup officials announced the 2025 draw Tuesday night, with Sporting KC and Inter Miami FC — the home club for soccer legend Lionel Messi — playing in a home-and-away series in the first round.

The series will start in February with Sporting KC hosting Inter Miami FC at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, in the first leg. The exact dates of the series are yet to be locked in.

The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup will be played throughout the first half of 2025, with the winner crowned on June 1.

Sporting KC plans to make tickets for the February match — the club’s first competition of 2025 — available next week.

Season ticket members will have the first crack at tickets through Dec. 16.

Sporting qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup by making it to the finals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The club most recently appeared in the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2019 when they advanced to the semi-final round.

Sporting KC hosted Messi and Inter Miami FC in a MLS regular season match in April at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Messi scored a goal to help his team to a 3-2 win over Sporting KC.

