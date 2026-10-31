Stefan Cleveland blocks a PK in stoppage time to preserve Sporting KC's 1-1 draw with FC Dallas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Jansen Miller scored a tying goal just before halftime, Stefan Cleveland blocked a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time, and Sporting Kansas City played FC Dallas to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Cleveland dove to his right to get a left hand on a penalty kick by Petar Musa, who was 5 for 5 from the spot this season.

Kansas City (6-22-5) had its winless run extended to seven games. SKC joined this year’s Toronto FC side as the only teams in MLS history to finish a season without a clean sheet at home.

Dallas (15-8-10) entered in second place in the Western Conference -- four points back of Vancouver. With the result, the Whitecaps clinched the No. 1 seed and a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Miller headed in Owen Wolff’s free kick in first-half stoppage time.

Dallas defender Herman Johansson scored his first MLS goal in the 19th minute. Ran Binyamin ran past the defense for a through ball and found an unmarked Johansson for a one-touch finish. It was Binyamin's first assist since May.

Sporting finished the season with only three home wins this year — an all-time low for the team.

Up next

Dallas: Returns home to play Colorado next Saturday.

Kansas City: Plays at San Diego next Saturday.

