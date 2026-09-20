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Union rally from 3 goals down to beat Sporting KC 4-3 as unbeaten streak reaches 11

MLS Rapids Sporting KC Soccer
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Sporting Kansas City manager Raphael Wicky motions to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids, Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
MLS Rapids Sporting KC Soccer
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KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bruno Damiani, teenager Cavan Sullivan and Milan Iloski all scored over a five-minute span of the second half for Philadelphia, and the Union used an own goal to beat Sporting Kansas City 4-3 on Saturday night and extend their unbeaten streak to 11 with a fifth straight victory.

André Luiz scored in the fifth minute and again five minutes later to give DC United a 2-0 lead. Defender Wyatt Meyer used his head to score his first career goal in the 16th minute for a 3-0 advantage that stood through halftime.

Damiani started the Union rally in the 64th minute with his career-high eighth goal in his second season.

Sullivan, 16, cut it to 3-2 two minutes later with his seventh goal — using assists from Danley Jean Jacques and older brother Quinn Sullivan. Cavan Sullivan also has 12 assists this season after not contributing to a goal through his first 14 appearances after debuting in 2024.

Iloski scored his career-best 13th goal in his first full season with the Union — unassisted in the 68th minute to tie it 3-3.

Philadelphia got some help on an own goal by Zorhan Bassong in the 73rd minute to complete the comeback.

Andre Blake had two saves for Philadelphia (10-10-6), which has gone 9-0-2 during its unbeaten streak.

Stefan Cleveland saved four shots for Sporting KC (5-17-3) — last in the league with 18 points.

The Union have scored 14 goals in their last three matches after posting back-to-back 5-0 victories over FC Cincinnati and San Diego FC. They haven't lost since a 6-4 road loss to Inter Miami that left last in the Eastern Conference at the end of May.

Up next

Philadelphia: Hosts Orlando City on Saturday.

Kansas City: At Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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