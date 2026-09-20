Union rally from 3 goals down to beat Sporting KC 4-3 as unbeaten streak reaches 11

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bruno Damiani, teenager Cavan Sullivan and Milan Iloski all scored over a five-minute span of the second half for Philadelphia, and the Union used an own goal to beat Sporting Kansas City 4-3 on Saturday night and extend their unbeaten streak to 11 with a fifth straight victory.

André Luiz scored in the fifth minute and again five minutes later to give DC United a 2-0 lead. Defender Wyatt Meyer used his head to score his first career goal in the 16th minute for a 3-0 advantage that stood through halftime.

Damiani started the Union rally in the 64th minute with his career-high eighth goal in his second season.

Sullivan, 16, cut it to 3-2 two minutes later with his seventh goal — using assists from Danley Jean Jacques and older brother Quinn Sullivan. Cavan Sullivan also has 12 assists this season after not contributing to a goal through his first 14 appearances after debuting in 2024.

Iloski scored his career-best 13th goal in his first full season with the Union — unassisted in the 68th minute to tie it 3-3.

Philadelphia got some help on an own goal by Zorhan Bassong in the 73rd minute to complete the comeback.

Andre Blake had two saves for Philadelphia (10-10-6), which has gone 9-0-2 during its unbeaten streak.

Stefan Cleveland saved four shots for Sporting KC (5-17-3) — last in the league with 18 points.

The Union have scored 14 goals in their last three matches after posting back-to-back 5-0 victories over FC Cincinnati and San Diego FC. They haven't lost since a 6-4 road loss to Inter Miami that left last in the Eastern Conference at the end of May.

Up next

Philadelphia: Hosts Orlando City on Saturday.

Kansas City: At Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

