Watch Now
SportsSporting KC

Actions

Vrioni scores 2 goals as Revolution beat Sporting KC 2-1

Sporting Kansas City v New York Red Bulls Peter Vermes
Mike Stobe
HARRISON, NJ - SEPTEMBER 19: Head Coach Peter Vermes call out from the sidelines during tyhe fgame against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on September 19, 2012 in Harrison, New Jersey. Sporting Kansas City defeated New York Red Bulls 2-0. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for New York Red Bulls)
Sporting Kansas City v New York Red Bulls Peter Vermes
Posted at 11:04 PM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 00:32:30-04

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Giacomo Vrioni scored two goals a few minutes apart to lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Vrioni first-timed a cross played by Emmanuel Boateng to open the scoring in the 31st minute and made it 2-0 in the 35th minute with a putback of a missed shot by Carles Gil.

Johnny Russell scored for Sporting KC (0-6-3).

The Revolution outshot Sporting KC 16-8, with nine shots on goal to three for Sporting KC.

Djordje Petrovic had two saves for the Revolution. Tim Melia stopped seven shots for Sporting KC.

Sporting played a man down after Andreu Fontàs was shown a red card for denying an obvious run scoring opportunity in the 61st minute.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Revolution host Cincinnati and Sporting KC hosts Montreal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo