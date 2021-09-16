Watch
Sporting runs away from Minnesota with 3 first half goals

Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images
MONTERREY, MEXICO - APRIL 04: Peter Vermes, coach of Sporting KC, looks on prior the semifinal match between Monterrey and Sporting KC as par of the CONCACAF Champions League 2019 at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on April 04, 2019 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Posted at 10:16 PM, Sep 15, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell scored in the first half and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Kansas City has scored in 28 consecutive home regular-season matches dating to August 2019, the longest active streak in MLS.

Minnesota has won just two of its last 13 away matches, including the playoffs.

Shelton headed in a rebound in the 14th minute to open the scoring.

Salloi one-touched Russell's pass to the penalty spot in the 36th.

Russell scored on a penalty kick in the 45th after Shelton was taken down at the edge of the 18-yard box by goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

Cameron Duke slotted home Russell's cross in the 52nd.

