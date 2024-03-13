Sports legend Bo Jackson elected into Royals Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals outfielder Bo Jackson has been elected into the Royals Hall of Fame.

His induction is set for Saturday, June 29, ahead of the Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians game at Kauffman Stadium.

Jackson was elected through the Royals Hall of Fame Veterans Committee voting process after landing a spot on the ballot by the Royals Hall of Fame Executive Board.

In 1985, Jackson was awarded the Heisman Trophy at Auburn. He then pivoted from football to baseball, signing with the Royals the following year after being selected by Kansas City in the fourth round of the 1986 First-Year Player Draft.

The outfielder made his mark with the Royals, leading the team with 32 home runs and 105 RBIs in the 1989 season. That same year, he was named MVP of the 1989 MLB All-Star Game. He once again led the Royals with 28 home runs in 1990.

“I’m so happy for my friend Bobo to get that call,” Royals Hall-of-Famer George Brett said in a written statement. “He was a great teammate and probably the most exciting player I ever played with. You’d see things that no other human could do on a baseball field or a football field. He’s one of the greatest athletes of our time, and it’s an honor to welcome him to the Royals Hall of Fame, where he belongs.”

Jackson's baseball career ended after he suffered a hip injury in January 1991 while playing for the Los Angeles Raiders in an NFL playoff game.

