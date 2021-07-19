Watch
Sports

Actions

St. Louis Blues preseason schedule includes game in Independence

Blues face rival Blackhawks at Cable Dahmer Arena
items.[0].image.alt
Tom Dempsey - 41 Action News
<p>Fans packed the Sprint Center as the St. Louis Blues took on the Washington Capitals in an NHL preseason game on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016. </p>
Fans hope for NHL, NBA team at Sprint Center
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 13:32:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The St. Louis Blues have released their preseason schedule, which includes one game in Independence.

The team has played preseason games in the Kansas City area before, but typically those take place at the T-Mobile Center. This year Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence will host the game on Oct. 2 between the Blues’ division rival, the Chicago Blackhawks.

There will be eight preseason games in total, with the first taking place on Sept. 25 against the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center. Out of the four home games, three will be played at Enterprise Center and one will be played in Independence.

The full preseason schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!