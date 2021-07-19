St. Louis Blues preseason schedule includes game in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The St. Louis Blues have released their preseason schedule, which includes one game in Independence.

The team has played preseason games in the Kansas City area before, but typically those take place at the T-Mobile Center. This year Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence will host the game on Oct. 2 between the Blues’ division rival, the Chicago Blackhawks.

There will be eight preseason games in total, with the first taking place on Sept. 25 against the Minnesota Wild at Enterprise Center. Out of the four home games, three will be played at Enterprise Center and one will be played in Independence.