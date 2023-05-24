Super Bowl champion hosting 3-week coding camp for Kansas City-area high school kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety and Super Bowl champion Justin Reid is kicking off a three-week coding camp for high school kids this summer called "Tackling Tech."

Through a partnership with the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the Henry W. Bloch School, 50 students will participate in an instructor-led course with hands-on activities and connect with peers and mentors as they learn about coding and computer science.

“We’re going to have fun, interaction, computer science, mentorship and of course, little fitness elements in there to encourage high school kids to get active in and behind the computer screen," said Executive Director of the JReid InDeed Foundation Alanna Murray.

Reid himself will be hosting "Fitness Friday" during the camp, giving kids a chance to get outside and get active. The JReid InDeed Foundation is seeking additional community partners to help provide this experience for as many students as possible.

Department Chair of Entrepreneurship and Management at the UMKC Bloch School Jeff Hornsby shared his hopes for the children who will be part of this experience by adding, “I hope they take away a vision for what future could be. I hope they take away more of a stretch goal than they might have had before.”

Tackling Tech is set for July 10-28 at the Bloch School at UMKC. Get more information or enroll your student here.

