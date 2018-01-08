P!NK to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LII

What about P!NK?

The singer of current hits "Beautiful Trauma" and "What About Us" has been announced as the performer of the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl game in Minneapolis.

The big game will be played Feb. 4. The halftime performance headliner is pop singer and actor Justin Timberlake.

Country music superstar Luke Bryant sang the national anthem at last year's Super Bowl LI.

The upcoming Super Bowl is slated at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a dome, so if temps are low, the more than 66,000 fans will stay warm.

The location of the 2018 game has been known since it was announced four years ago after a host selection process.