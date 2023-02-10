Superstar rapper Drake bets $700K on Chiefs to win Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drake is joining the Chiefs Kingdom Sunday.

The superstar Canadian rapper posted his betting slip for Super Bowl LVII. The slip shows Drake has $700,000 on the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl Sunday.

Drake also wagered that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will connect with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the first touchdown of the game.

He's also got money on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce winning the Super Bowl MVP award.

Drake also has bets the Chiefs will be in the lead at the end of every quarter, with $30,000 on the line.

In total, if the Chiefs win, Drake will collect $1.477 million and if all the other bets hit, the total could reach slightly over $4.5 million.

Drake's betting track record has been hit and miss, sometimes earning him the " Drake Curse ." Most recently though, he correctly picked Argentina to win the FIFA 2022 World Cup and was successful in his support of boxer Tyson Fury in his Oct. 2021 showdown against Deontay Wilder.

