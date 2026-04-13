Tanner Murray hits first MLB homer and White Sox edge Royals 6-5 after 3-hour rain delay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tanner Murray hit his first major league home run, Colson Montgomery also connected and the Chicago White Sox outlasted the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Sunday after the first pitch was pushed back 3 hours because of rain.

Dustin Harris led off the seventh inning with a pinch-hit double and scored the tiebreaking run for the White Sox on a wild pitch by John Schreiber (0-2).

Chicago equaled a club record by using nine pitchers in a nine-inning game. That mark was set against Cleveland on Sept. 14, 1997.

The last four White Sox relievers — Bryan Hudson, Jordan Leasure (1-0), Lucas Sims and Seranthony Domínguez — combined for six strikeouts in 4 1/3 hitless innings. Domínguez got three outs for his third save.

Following the long delay, Murray launched a two-run homer off starter Noah Cameron in the second to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. That snapped a Chicago scoreless streak that lasted 21 2/3 innings.

It was the second career hit for the 26-year-old Murray, who debuted in the majors April 5.

Kansas City erased the deficit by drawing four walks and scoring three runs in the third. Montgomery put the White Sox back in front 4-3 with his two-run homer in the fourth, but the Royals took a 5-4 lead in the bottom half on RBI singles by Isaac Collins and Bobby Witt Jr.

Cameron was removed after loading the bases with one out in the sixth. Nick Mears retired Montgomery on a foul popup, but then walked pinch-hitter Andrew Benintendi to force in the tying run.

Up next

LHP Noah Schultz makes his major league debut Tuesday for the White Sox when they host LHP Shane McClanahan (0-1, 4.15 ERA) and the Tampa Bay Rays.

LHP Cole Ragans (0-3, 5.91 ERA) faces LHP Framber Valdez (1-1, 4.76) and the Detroit Tigers when the Royals begin a six-game trip Tuesday.

