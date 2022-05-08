Watch
Sports

Actions

Taylor, Royals rally past error-prone O's to open twinbill

Royals Orioles Baseball
Gail Burton/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, advances to second base on a single by Kyle Isabel as Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo covers, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Royals Orioles Baseball
Posted at 4:19 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 17:19:49-04

BALTIMORE — Michael Taylor hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning after a pair of two-out Baltimore errors, giving the Kansas City Royals a 6-4 win over the Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader.

With the score 4-all, Jorge Lopez retired the first two batters in the ninth.

Nicky Lopez then reached when second baseman Rougned Odor misplayed a sharp grounder and took third on a wild pickoff throw by the Orioles reliever.

Taylor’s single put the Royals ahead and Salvador Perez provided an insurance run with another RBI single off Cionel Pérez.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock