The Chiefs win against the Minnesota Vikings, Reid liked what he saw from offensive line

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Kansas City Chiefs ended their preseason with three wins, the final win happening Friday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs ended the game with a score of 28-25. The starting line, lead by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had two of the four touchdowns. Both of those touchdowns were passes by Mahomes in the first quarter.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid originally said that the starting offense would play the full first half, but after the two touchdown drives, he felt they were done for the night.

"We already had enough snaps," Reid said.

Reid said he liked what he saw from the offensive line and saw them working together and communicating.

The head coach also spoke about the decision not to put in quarterback Chad Henne, who normally came in after Mahomes in the preseason games. He's been the team's second string quarterback in past seasons.

"Chad's had enough reps, and I wanted to get the young kid some good extended play time," Reid said.

By young kid, Reid means rookie quarterback Shane Buechele, who played the majority of the game. The rookie quarterback had some impressive drives, including two that resulted in touchdowns.

"I thought the time we gave him was important," Reid said.

Reid and the coaching staff have some tough decisions coming up. The Chiefs will have to decide on their 53-man roster by Aug. 31 at 3 p.m., and Reid will have to decide if Buechele will be on the roster or the practice squad.

After that roster decision is made, the team will be looking forward to the regular season. Mahomes said it was great to be back home on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at full capacity, but he is looking forward to the fan turn out on the first home game of the regular season.

"I can't wait for that opening day," Mahomes said. "I know it's going to be crazy."

The Chiefs will take on the Cleveland Browns in their first regular season game on Sept. 12 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.