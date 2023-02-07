'There's a guy you can depend on': Former Chiefs kicker talks admiration for Harrison Butker

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Nick Lowery is maybe Harrison Butker’s biggest fans.

“Well, what a contrast with 1995,” said Lowery, referring to Lin Elliott’s three missed field goal attempts in a playoff loss to the Colts.

“There's a guy you can depend on,” said Lowery referring to Butker.

Lowery, still the Chiefs all-time leading scorer, lives in Scottsdale, Arizona — a suburb of Phoenix just like Glendale is.

But Lowery still travels back to most Chiefs home games.

“Harrison Butker has the finest swing. I was told I had a great swing and I did, a great natural motion,” Lowery said. “But Harrison [has] an absolutely beautiful swing."

And in the AFC Championship Game, Butker lived out every kicker’s dream by sending his team to the Super Bowl.

"The statistic is, in the playoffs, two out of every three games are affected by the kicking game,” Lowery said. “As opposed to one out of every three in the regular season."

Lowery knows full well. He kicked an overtime, game-winning field goal over Pittsburgh in the 1993 Playoffs.

"Kickers never get the appreciation, perhaps, except in those moments,” Lowery said.

The former kicker also recognizes the journey that Butker went through to reach that moment.

The veteran kicker missed six field goals and three extra points this season.

“When all that pressure was on him was on him this year to blame the holder, he didn't,” Lowery said. “And one thing you learn, what I call a closed loop of responsibility as a kicker. It never does any good to make excuses. And take responsibility and he did."

