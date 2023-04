This Week in Kansas City Sports| April 3-9: Baseball dominates schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Opening Day has passed and the first full week of baseball action for the Royals begins with a showdown against the Toronto Blue Jays and a trip west to San Francisco.

There's also plenty of college softball and baseball action this week. Here is the TV schedule for Kansas City sports this week from March 20 to March 26:

MONDAY, April 3:

MLB Baseball: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals, 6:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

TUESDAY, April 4:

MLB Baseball: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals, 6:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

ECHL Hockey: Rapid City Rush vs. Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockey TV)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri State Bears at Kansas Jayhawks, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kansas State Wildcats, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

WEDNESDAY, April 5:

MLB Baseball: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals, 6:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

THURSDAY, April 6:

MLB Baseball: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: No. 4 Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas State Wildcats at No. 21 Texas Longhorns, 6:30 p.m. (Longhorn Network)

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at LSU Tigers, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

NCAA Softball: Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Kansas Jayhawks, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

FRIDAY, April 7:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants, 3:35 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockeyTV)

NCAA Baseball: Bradley Braves vs. Missouri State Bears, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: No. 4 Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas Jayhawks at West Virginia Mountaineers, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas State Wildcats at No. 21 Texas Longhorns, 6:30 p.m. (Longhorn Network)

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at LSU Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Softball: Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Kansas Jayhawks, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

SATURDAY, April 8:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants, 3:05 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

MLS Soccer: Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting KC, 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV)

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockeyTV)

NCAA Baseball: No. 4 Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas Jayhawks at West Virginia Mountaineers, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas State Wildcats at No. 21 Texas Longhorns, 12 p.m. (Longhorn Network)

NCAA Baseball: Bradley Braves vs. Missouri State Bears, 11 a.m. (ESPN3)

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at LSU Tigers, 1 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Softball: Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Kansas Jayhawks, 12 p.m. (ESPN+)

SUNDAY, April 9:

MLB Baseball: Kansas City Royals at San Francisco Giants, 3:05 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas Jayhawks at West Virginia Mountaineers, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

NCAA Baseball: Bradley Braves vs. Missouri State Bears, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)