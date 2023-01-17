Tickets for neutral-site AFC Championship game set to go on sale Wednesday, Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL announced Tuesday that tickets for a potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta are set to go on sale starting Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The game would be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium should both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills win their Division Round games this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.

“The NFL has advised the clubs to begin selling tickets from their allotment, in preparation for a scenario in which a neutral site game would take place,” the league said in Tuesday’s announcement.

Chiefs and Bills season ticket members will get first crack at preferred rate tickets starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The clubs will contact season ticket members with additional information for how to put in for the tickets.

Non-season ticket members will have the ability to register for a presale that starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Fans will have to register online ahead of the presale to obtain a passcode.

Any remaining tickets would go on sale to the general public starting 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 through Ticketmaster.

Earlier this month, the league scrambled to put together a plan for the AFC Championship game after canceling the Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 Week 17 game between the Bengals and the Bears. The game was abandoned following the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin .

The Chiefs could still host the AFC Championship (which would mark the fifth consecutive year hosting the game) should the Bengals defeat the Bills.

Should Jacksonville defeat the Chiefs, the winner of the Bills vs Bengals game would then host the AFC Championship.

Chiefs fans looking to make the trek to Atlanta could be aided in the number of flights operated between Kansas City and Atlanta.

A round trip flight on Delta leaving Friday, Jan. 27 and returning on Monday, Jan. 30 is going for $1,068, not including fees. Southwest Airlines also offers flights between the two cities for $761.

For those interested in driving, you’ll want to budget about 13 driving hours to cover the roughly 800 miles between the two cities.

