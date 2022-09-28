Watch Now
Tigers come back on Royals, win in extra innings, 4-3

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro (30) celebrates with Javier Baez after hitting the game winning single against the Kansas City Royals in the 10th inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 9:45 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 22:45:25-04

DETROIT, MI — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third and Anthony Misiewicz (3-2) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Eric Haase.

Riley Greene struck out, and the Royals decided to walk Javy Baez to pitch to Castro with the bases loaded. He hit a soft grounder up the middle to win it.

In the top of the 10th, Alex Lange (6-4) retired Salvador Perez before getting Vinnie Pasquatino to bounce into an inning-ending double play.

