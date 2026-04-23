'To see it all come alive is incredible': Inside the art of the NFL Draft Theater

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There’s far more to the NFL draft than the picks announced on stage. Behind the scenes, an enormous creative effort transforms the draft theater into an immersive experience, one where every detail is carefully designed and all 32 teams are represented at every turn.

From lighting and staging to the smallest visual accents, the build-out is nothing short of meticulous. But perhaps the most striking feature lies along the player hallway: a series of custom artwork that adds a deeply personal and artistic touch to one of the biggest moments in a football player's life.

For Chris Stackhouse, the NFL’s vice president of creative and design, integrating art into the draft experience is intentional.

“When the NFL says we’re amplifying art and music in what we do, we put our money where our mouth is,” Stackhouse said.

Matt Foster/KSHB 41 Kim Fox (left), Chris Stackhouse (right)

That vision turns the draft theater into more than just a venue. It transforms into a curated gallery that blends sports with culture.

In order to bring that vision to life, the league turned to Pittsburgh native Kim Fox, an artist whose journey began with a childhood dream.

“I knew when I was 9 that I wanted to be an artist,” Fox said. “I’ve been working toward it ever since.”

KSHB 41 Matt Foster, Kim Fox

That lifelong passion has now led her to one of the biggest stages in sports.

Fox was tasked with creating handcrafted pieces representing each team. Her mixed-metal artwork combines wood, paper and repurposed materials.

"Kim Fox’s work is literally riveted together like a quilt made from metal," Stackhouse said.

And the details go far beyond aesthetics. For example, in her piece representing the Kansas City Chiefs, Fox embedded a subtle historical reference. A 1963 marker on a map indicates the year the franchise moved to Missouri.

Matt Foster/KSHB 41 Mixed-metal artwork by Kim Fox that was crafted for the 2026 NFL Draft

These pieces of art aren’t just decorative — they hold symbolic weight. Lining the player hallway, they become the final visual players encounter before stepping onto the stage to hear their name called.

It’s a powerful moment where art and ambition intersect.

“To see it all come alive is incredible,” Fox said.

Fox began working on the collection in January, spending roughly two days crafting each logo. The result is a cohesive yet diverse display that reflects the identity of each team and Fox’s unique vision.

Now, as the draft unfolds, her work will be showcased for millions.

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