Triston Cases' homer, Alex Verdugo’s 3 hits lead the Red Sox to a 9-5 win over the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Triston Casas hit a two-run homer and Alex Verdugo finished a homer short of hitting for the cycle as the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 9-5 on Saturday night.

Six Boston batters drove in a run and all but one Red Sox starter had a hit. Boston snapped a five-game skid with the win after allowing four runs for the 12th time in 13 games.

Tanner Houck (4-8) worked five innings and allowed four runs and seven hits while walking one and striking out five.

Royals starter Alec March (0-8) was knocked out of the game early after allowing six runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out one in 2 ⅔ innings.

Kansas City has lost 11 of its last 13 games. The Royals haven't won a series since Aug. 3 and need a victory in the series finale on Sunday to end the skid.

The Red Sox capped a three-run first inning with Casas' two-run homer to right field. Boston had four extra-base hits in the inning. Cases went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

MJ Melendez homered for Kansas City and Maikel Garcia, MJ Melendez, and Nelson Velazquez drove in runs.

YOST TO THE HALL OF FAME

Prior to the game, former manager Ned Yost was inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame. He led Kansas City to a World Series championship in 2015 and has the highest postseason winning percentage in MLB history.

UP NEXT

Chris Sale (5-3, 4.75 ERA) will start for the Red Sox in the series finale on Sunday. The Royals have not announced a starter.