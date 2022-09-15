Watch Now
Twin Killing; Minnesota pitching once again stymies Royals

Abbie Parr/AP
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray walks off the field after completing the top of the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Posted at 10:56 PM, Sep 14, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS — Sonny Gray cruised through seven sharp innings and the Minnesota Twins, despite losing AL batting leader Luis Arraez to an early injury, beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0.

Gary Sanchez had a two-run double and Carlos Correa a couple hits for Minnesota, five games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland with 21 games remaining.

Arraez got an infield hit, raising his average to .320, and scored in the first, then left after the inning with left hamstring tightness.

Acquired from Cincinnati in March, Gray has been a top-of-the-rotation guy for Minnesota all season.

He breezed through the Kansas City lineup much of the night, allowing three hits and striking out eight.

