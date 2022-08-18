Watch Now
Twins beat Royals, 4-0, complete the sweep in Minnesota

Abbie Parr/AP
Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler, left, center fielder Gilberto Celestino, center, and left fielder Nick Gordon celebrate after their 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Posted at 9:52 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 22:52:06-04

MINNEAPOLIS — Emilio Pagan pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 for a three-game sweep. Jose Miranda homered for

Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox for control of the crowded AL Central.

After Mahle left in the third, Pagan, Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran, Michael Fulmer and Trevor Megill finished Minnesota's second straight shutout.

A diving catch by center fielder Gilberto Celestino saved a run in the seventh.

