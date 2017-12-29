UMKC dominates in hometown matchup, 89-58 over Avila of the NAIA

Ross leads all scorers with 20 points

Associated Press
10:45 PM, Dec 28, 2017

LAWRENCE, KS - DECEMBER 06: Head coach Kareem Richardson of the UMKC Kangaroos applauds from the bench during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on December 6, 2016 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jamie Squire
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Isaiah Ross scored 20 points to lead five players into double-figure scoring and UMKC cruised to an 89-58 win over NAIA hometown rival Avila on Thursday night.

   The Kangaroos started fast, hitting 7 of their first 8 shots from the field, and closed the game on a 16-3 run.

   Broderick Robinson, Xavier Bishop and Robert Knar each scored 12 points for UMKC (4-11), which picked up its second home court win in four starts. Aleer Leek added 11 points.

   The Kangaroos built a 46-29 by intermission and hit 50 percent from the field, knocking down 32 of 64 attempts, including 13 of 30 from beyond the three-point arc.

   Byron Cooke finished with 13 points to lead Avila, with Josh Benford and Shandon Boone adding 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Eagles shot 38.2 percent (21 of 55) from the field, including 3 of 18 from distance.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top