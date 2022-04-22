UMKC men’s basketball coach Billy Donlon, school parting ways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri - Kansas City men’s head basketball coach, Billy Donlon is leaving the team, the school confirmed Thursday.

"Melissa and I would like to thank the Kansas City Basketball community allowing us to feel like family," Donlon said in statement after the announcement. "We began this journey 3 years ago and promised to put our heart and soul into making this basketball program something we would all take pride in."

Donlon had just completed his third season as the Roos’ head coach, in which the team won 19 games - the most in the program in the last 30 years.

In his three seasons as coach, Donlon compiled a 46-39 record, going 27-20 in conference play.

Donlon was previously a head coach for six seasons at Wright State University, where he went 109-94.

He played college basketball at the University of North Carolina - Wilmington.

UMKC said it's beginning a nationwide for the program's next basketball coach immediately.

