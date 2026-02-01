UMKC names Mark Turgeon as new men’s basketball head coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Kansas City announced a new men’s basketball head coach for the 2026-27 season on Sunday.

Mark Turgeon will take the reins next season, bringing over 20 years of head coaching experience as “one of the winningest coaches in NCAA history,” per UMKC.

Turgeon, a Kansas native, grew up in Topeka and played for the University of Kansas, where he was later an assistant coach.

He also spent seven years in Wichita as the head coach of the Shockers.

Turgeon said he feels honored to return home and be "trusted to build a winning tradition with Kansas City men's basketball.”

“I’ve always had a great love for Kansas City, and I believe that this city deserves a team that reflects its championship culture,” Turgeon said in a news release. “There is so much untapped potential and with the full strength of the Kansas City community behind us, we will be able to elevate this program to new heights."

Outside of Kansas, Turgeon’s coaching resume includes head coaching jobs at Maryland, Texas A&M and Jacksonville State. He was also an assistant coach at Oregon and with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Turgeon is 476-275 across 24 seasons as a head coach, which UMKC reports ranks him in the top 30 for career wins among active Division 1 head coaches.

“Coach Turgeon brings a wealth of credibility and success for our fan base, alumni, donors and key stakeholders throughout Kansas City. This will undoubtedly be an exciting and rewarding era for our Roo basketball program,” UMKC Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Dr. Brandon Martin said in the news release.

As a coach, Turgeon has gone to the NCAA Tournament 10 times, making the Sweet 16 twice. As a player, he made the tournament four times and went to the Final Four in 1986. He was an assistant coach when the Jayhawks won the 1988 national title.

UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawa is hopeful for such success under the direction of Turgeon, who was also praised for having a "knack for attracting and developing professional-level talent."

"Coach Turgeon brings the vision, record and competitive drive that align perfectly with our commitment to excellence – on the court, in the classroom and in the community,” Agrawal said in the announcement release. “His hiring is part of our broader investments in elevating the university and strengthening programs that bring pride and momentum to our campus. We believe this is the start of a new chapter [that] will raise the profile of our program and make our university community proud."

The Roos are 4-19 thus far in the 2025-26 season.

