US women's basketball wins 7th consecutive gold medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The US women's basketball team secured a gold medal on Saturday night after defeating Japan 90-75.

With the win, the team marked its seventh consecutive gold medal.

Center Britney Griner led the team scoring 30 points, with five rebounds and two assists. She also made 14 of 18 attempted field goals.

A'ja Wilson scored 19 points of her own and posted seven rebounds.

