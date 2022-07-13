KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, will host the top-ranked United States Women’s National Team against Nigeria in September at Children’s Mercy Park, according to U.S. Soccer.

The match marks the start of the team’s fall season and will kick off on Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m.

The game against No. 39 Nigeria marks the tenth time Kansas City has hosted the team and the sixth time the team has played at Children’s Mercy Park. USWNT has a 5-0-4 record in KC and a 3-0-2 record in the stadium.

The U.S. has an all-time record of 6-0-0 against Nigeria. When the teams last played, the U.S. pulled out a victory 2-0 on June 16, 2021, in Austin.

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski is a Kansas City resident and in the past served as the head coach of FC Kansas City from 2013-17. He also was a player and coach for the Kansas City Comets.

“First, I’m excited to play against Nigeria. They have some very talented players who will present a lot of different problems for us to solve on both sides of the ball,” Andonovski said in a statement. “Secondly, of course we’re looking forward to bringing the team back to one of the best soccer cities and best soccer stadiums in the United States in Kansas City.”