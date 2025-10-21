Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Veteran Springer delivers pivotal blast as Jays clinch AL crown

George Springer’s seventh-inning homer lifts Jays past Mariners 4-3, sending Toronto to its first World Series in 32 years.
Frank Gunn/AP
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer holds the American League Championship Series trophy as the team celebrates after defeating the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the series in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.
During Monday’s series-deciding matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays, George Springer blasted a three-run homer into the stands, lifting Toronto to a dramatic 4-3 win and a spot in the World Series.

The Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

The “Springer Dinger,” as it’s being called in Toronto, came in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Jays trailing 3-1. Springer’s swing sent Rogers Centre into a frenzy that lasted well beyond the at-bat.

“I’ve seen Georgie hit some homers, and I was just hoping he got enough of it. When he did, you look around and see players and coaches reacting the way they did — kind of surreal in the moment when you’re witnessing a historic swing for the organization. And then you try to get back into manager mode,” Toronto manager John Schneider said.

At an age when many players consider retirement, the 36-year-old Springer put together one of the best seasons of his 12-year MLB career, posting a batting average above .300 for the first time in 2025.

Although his average has dipped during the postseason, the veteran delivered one of the most significant hits in Blue Jays history.

Toronto, which hasn’t won a World Series title in 32 years, will face a Dodgers team looking to become the first club in 25 years to win back-to-back championships.

“I truly think the best two teams are left standing for a variety of reasons, and I’ll never count my guys out of any series. It’s going to be fun. They’ll be up for it. There’s going to be some big swings and ebbs and flows, I’m sure, but I’m just thrilled for the guys that they get the opportunity,” Schneider said.

Game 1 of the World Series is Friday.

