VIDEO | Champagne showers as Royals celebrate clinching spot in ALDS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — October baseball once again being played at Kauffman Stadium can only be celebrated one way — with champagne showers.

That's exactly what happened Wednesday night after the Kansas City Royals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

With the win, the team advanced to the American League Division Series for the first time since 2015.

The team will welcome the New York Yankees to Kansas City, Missouri, next week.

KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively caught up with players (and was drenched in champagne herself) after the team's win.

"Amazing, super happy," Royals catcher Salvador Perez said. "We're not done yet. We're going to keep playing hard, having fun. And everybody knows what's the goal, you know, so we're going to keep going, you never know. We'll see you there, Kansas City."

Salvy celebrates after clinching ALDS spot

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who had an RBI in the victory Wednesday, said he was excited to play in front of Kansas City.

"Cheers Kansas City, we'll see you next week; we've got some business to take care of," he said.

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: 'Cheers, Kansas City!'

Royals outfielder and catcher MJ Melendez talked about the clutch catch he made in the third inning.

"Lugo was pitching his tail off, and I was like, "I just gotta go get it for my pitcher,'" he said. "Kansas City we love you guys, we're gonna keep going, and we're just gonna try to do everything we can to bring a championship back to KC."

Pitcher Seth Lugo reflected on how the close bond between the pitching staff has had on its success.

"In spring training we were talking about as a starting staff we're gonna have to lead the charge and we're gonna have to stay together, and we've done that very nicely," he said.

Royals pitcher Seth Lugo 'can't wait' to play more playoff baseball

The Royals kick off the ALDS series against the Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. First pitch is at 5:38 p.m.

