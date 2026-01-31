Vinnie Pasquantino signs 2-year contract with Royals, team announced Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Friday they signed first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, one of the team's top players and a fan favorite, to a two-year contract through the 2027 season.

The contract covers 2026 as well as what would have been Pasquantino's second year of arbitration, according to the Royals.

Pasquantino had the best year of his career in the 2025 season.

He played in 160 games, the most ever for Pasquantino in a season, and also had career bests in home runs (32), RBIs (113), doubles (33), and runs scored (72).

“Vinnie is a premier run producer, a huge part of our team and someone our fans have really connected with,” stated Royals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager J.J. Picollo in a news release. “We’re proud of the player he’s become, and that he’s earned this contract. We are happy as an organization and for Vinnie personally to have stability moving forward.”

He has hit 70 home runs and has tallied 262 runs batted in since his first game with the Royals on June 28, 2022.

The Royals said that Pasquantino remains under club control through 2028.



—