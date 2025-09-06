Viral ballpark dispute turns sweet as Phillies' Bader gifts bat to young fan

A video from Friday’s Marlins–Phillies game in Miami has gone viral after an adult woman was seen demanding that a young boy hand over a home run ball his father had retrieved.

The Phillies’ Harrison Bader sent a home run over the fence, sparking a scramble for the ball. A man came away with it after it landed on the ground and quickly ran to the boy — known as “Lincoln” — placing the ball in his glove.

Seconds later, a woman who had also been chasing the ball confronted the man and the boy. The woman yelled several times at the man, “you took it from me.”

The man then motioned for the boy to give her the baseball.

Later in the game, videos on social media showed a staffer bringing the boy a bag of gifts, delighting fans in the section.

But that wasn’t all for the young fan.

After the game, Bader gave the boy an autographed bat.

“Sorry you didn’t get a ball but I am gonna sign a bat for you,” Bader told the boy.