UMKC women fall to South Dakota in conference semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas City - Missouri Women's basketball team fell to South Dakota 81-67 on Monday in the Summit League Semifinals.
Senior guard Naomie Alnatas led the Roos with 21 points and 6 assists in the loss.
South Dakota will face South Dakota State in the Summit League finals.
𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒 & 𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐒‼️#SummitWBB semifinals ✅— Summit Hoops (@summithoops) March 7, 2022
Take a look at some of today's action between No. 2 @SDCoyotesWBB and No. 3 @KCRoos_WBB ⬇️
🎥: @AdrenalineSP0RT #March2TheSummit x #ReachTheSummit pic.twitter.com/fkJ99BNjL1