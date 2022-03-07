Watch
Sports

Actions

UMKC women fall to South Dakota in conference semifinals

UMKC Roos new logo 2019
University of Missouri-Kansas City
UMKC Roos new logo 2019
Posted at 5:52 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 18:56:27-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas City - Missouri Women's basketball team fell to South Dakota 81-67 on Monday in the Summit League Semifinals.

Senior guard Naomie Alnatas led the Roos with 21 points and 6 assists in the loss.

South Dakota will face South Dakota State in the Summit League finals.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!