'When the horses dance': Clyde Edwards-Helaire enjoys watching water polo, dressage

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Sports in the summer Olympic games range from speed on the track to malleable movements of gymnasts and beyond.

There is something for everyone to enjoy – including a Kansas City Chief.

“I would either say water polo or— uh, I know the name. What’s when the horses dance?” said Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire when asked by KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer about his favorite Olympic sport.

.@mickshaffer asked Clyde Edwards-Helaire (@Clydro_22) what's his favorite sport to watch during the #Olympics?



Water polo or "when the horses dance" AKA dressage 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/e1XqE16Hel — Megan Strickland (@StricklyMeg) July 28, 2021

Edwards-Helaire was referring to dressage, which is the art of training a horse in obedience and in precision of movement.

The USA Equestrian team took home silver in the dressage team grand prix special.

“You start to realize those are some athletes out there,” Edwards-Helaire said.