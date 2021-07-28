Watch
'When the horses dance': Clyde Edwards-Helaire enjoys watching water polo, dressage

Megan Strickland
Clyde Edwards-Helaire - TRAINING CAMP 2021
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 18:57:24-04

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Sports in the summer Olympic games range from speed on the track to malleable movements of gymnasts and beyond.

There is something for everyone to enjoy – including a Kansas City Chief.

“I would either say water polo or— uh, I know the name. What’s when the horses dance?” said Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire when asked by KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer about his favorite Olympic sport.

Edwards-Helaire was referring to dressage, which is the art of training a horse in obedience and in precision of movement.

The USA Equestrian team took home silver in the dressage team grand prix special.

“You start to realize those are some athletes out there,” Edwards-Helaire said.

