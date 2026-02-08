Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WHEN TO WATCH | Bad Bunny set to perform at Super Bowl 60 halftime

Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer Bad Bunny speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in San Francisco ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
NEW YORK — Bad Bunny will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday, fresh off his album of the year Grammy win for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.”

The performance is expected to be a historic moment for Latino culture. A trailer released in January hints at a lively show featuring his single “Baile Inolvidable.”

With kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. CT, look for the halftime show to take over the field around 7 p.m. CT.

The performance may include symbols like Puerto Rico's many flags, trees, clothing and traditional instruments.

Bad Bunny's music is in Spanish, so his set will likely follow suit.

While special guests are possible, the focus is on his international appeal and cultural pride.

Political elements may also appear given his history of activism and amid growing anti-immigrant raids.

