White Sox complete comeback on Royals, take 5-game series

Charlie Riedel/AP
Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel (15) is tagged out by Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as he is caught off base during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 6:14 PM, May 19, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Luis Robert homered and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox rallied past the Kansas City City Royals 7-4 to win the five-game series.

Robert delivered a pair of RBI singles before hitting a two-run homer into the left field stands in the eighth.

His sixth home run of the season capped Chicago's sixth come-from-behind win.

Pinch-hitter Adam Engel gave the White Sox their first lead with an RBI single in the seventh off Gabe Speier that broke a 4-all tie.

Tim Anderson had two hits, two walks and two RBIs, recording his 10th multi-hit outing in his last 18 games for the White Sox.

Chicago took three of five from the Royals.

