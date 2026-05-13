White Sox out-slug Royals for 6-5 win in series opener

CHICAGO — Pinch-hitter Derek Hill homered to break an eighth-inning tie after Chicago wasted a three-run lead, and the White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Drew Romo hit a solo homer just over the outstretched glove of right fielder Jac Caglianone and Chase Meidroth had a three-run drive off Stephen Kolek in a five-run fifth that built a 5-2 advantage.

Kansas City tied the score in the sixth when Nick Loftin hit an RBI double against Tyler Schweitzer and scored on Maikel Garcia's single off Grant Taylor.

Hill batted for Tristan Peters, and drove a low slider from Matt Strahm (1-1) to left-center, a 417-foot drive for his third career pinch homer and second this season. Hill had a tying homer in a May 3 loss to San Diego.

Seranthony Domínguez (3-3) pitched a perfect eighth, and Bryan Hudson got three straight outs for his second save.

Chicago has come from behind in nine of its 20 wins. Kansas City has lost four of six following a five-game winning streak.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez hit solo home runs in the first inning against Erick Fedde, who has allowed 10 homers in six starts and two relief appearances this season.

Up next

Royals RHP Seth Lugo (1-2, 3.21) and White Sox LHP Noah Schultz (2-2, 4.68) start Wednesday.

