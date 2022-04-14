Wife of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins releases statement following his passing

The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins made her first public comment since her husband died last weekend after he was hit by a dump truck on a South Florida highway.

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss," Kalabrya Haskins said in a statement released through the Steelers on Wednesday. "The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated."

The Florida Highway Patrol said Haskins died April 9 while attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

ESPN reported that Haskins was in Florida training with several teammates, including fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

The Associated Press reported that two funerals will be held to honor Haskins.

The first one will be held on April 23 at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township and the second one will be held on April 24 at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.